In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Figo and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Figo vs Punch Comparison