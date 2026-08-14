In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Aspire and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Aspire Price starts at Rs. 7.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Aspire: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aspire vs Triber Comparison