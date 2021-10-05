Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Vento Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Vento Brand Force Motors Volkswagen Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 10 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 2596 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.