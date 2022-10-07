|Max Power
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|58.6 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Electronic EMS
|-
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Hub Motor
|Compression Ratio
|9.2:1 ± 0.4
|-
|Displacement
|124.45 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Automatic
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|-
|Gear Box
|CVT
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|52 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,17,300
|₹1,33,557
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,02,483
|₹1,28,000
|RTO
|₹8,198
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹6,619
|₹5,557
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,521
|₹2,870