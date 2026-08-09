VXL 150 [2020-2025] vs V1 [2022-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vxl 150 [2020-2025] V1 [2022-2024] Brand Vespa Vida Price ₹ 1.44 Lakhs ₹ 1.03 Lakhs Range - 165 km/charge Mileage 45.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 3.44 kWh Engine Capacity 149 cc - Transmission Automatic , Automatic Charging Time - 5 Hours 55 Minutes

In 2026 Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] or Vida V1 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vida V1 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. V1 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 165 km/charge.