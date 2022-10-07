HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesVXL 150 vs V1

Vespa VXL 150 vs Vida V1

Filters
VXL 150
Vespa VXL 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V1
Vida V1
Plus
₹1.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm-
Stroke
56.6 mm-
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
9.2:1 ± 0.4-
Displacement
149.5 cc-
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
58 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,8271,33,557
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,6621,28,000
RTO
10,0520
Insurance
7,1135,557
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0692,870
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Trending bikes

Find more
Trending Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

KTM 390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure X
2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
24.49 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
31.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
64,900* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
60,310 - 69,760*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

LML Star
LML Star
1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details