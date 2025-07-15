hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesSXL 150 vs FZ-X

Vespa SXL 150 vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2026 Vespa SXL 150 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXL 150 engine makes power and torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
SXL 150 vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxl 150 Fz-x
BrandVespaYamaha
Price₹ 1.49 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage45 kmpl55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.5 cc149 cc
Power10.79 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Vespa SXL 150 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Length
1770 mm2020 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm1330 mm
Height
1140 mm1115 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
115 kg139 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm810 mm
Width
690 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
90 kmph96 kmph
Max Power
10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
56.6 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Centrifugal ClutchWet, Multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm57.3 mm
Front Suspension
Aircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive CharacteristicsTelescopic Fork, 41mm Inner Tube Diameter, with Fork Boot
Rear Suspension
Dual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )Yamaha Motorcycle Connect, ECO indicator
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,66,8881,39,434
Ex-Showroom Price
1,50,5541,19,194
RTO
12,04411,036
Insurance
4,2909,204
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5872,996

FZ-X Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-X vs FZS-FI V3
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-X vs Ronin

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 14: Yamaha FZ-X hybrid launched, Hyundai Aura lineup rejigged, Mercedes GLC 400 4MATIC EV teased
15 Jul 2025
The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
At the heart of the new FZ-X Hybrid is a 149 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.
Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid launched at 1.50 lakh. Check details
14 Jul 2025
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
Yamaha FZ-X gets new Chrome & Metallic Black colours, priced from 1.36 lakh
8 Feb 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 lakh.
2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at 1.16 lakh
18 Jun 2021
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers