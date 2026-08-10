SXL 125 [2020-2025] vs V1 [2022-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxl 125 [2020-2025] V1 [2022-2024] Brand Vespa Vida Price ₹ 1.35 Lakhs ₹ 1.03 Lakhs Range - 165 km/charge Mileage 55 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 3.44 kWh Engine Capacity 124 cc - Transmission Automatic , Automatic Charging Time - 5 Hours 55 Minutes

In 2026 Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] or Vida V1 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vida V1 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl. V1 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 165 km/charge.