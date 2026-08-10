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HomeCompare BikesSXL 125 [2020-2025] vs V1 [2022-2024]

Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] vs Vida V1 [2022-2024]

In 2026 Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] or Vida V1 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vida V1 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl. V1 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 165 km/charge.
SXL 125 [2020-2025] vs V1 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxl 125 [2020-2025] V1 [2022-2024]
BrandVespaVida
Price₹ 1.35 Lakhs₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range-165 km/charge
Mileage55 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.44 kWh
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic , Automatic
Charging Time-5 Hours 55 Minutes

Filters
SXL 125 [2020-2025]
Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
V1 [2022-2024]
Vida V1 [2022-2024]
Plus
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L-
Ground Clearance
155 mm155 mm
Length
1770 mm-
Wheelbase
1290 mm1301 mm
Height
1140 mm-
Kerb Weight
115 kg125 kg
Additional Storage
Yes26 L
Saddle Height
770 mm780 mm
Width
690 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10-
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
90 kmph80 kmph
Max Power
9.77 PS @ 7400 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.45 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve-
Clutch
Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Front Suspension
Aircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive CharacteristicsTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Dual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustableMonoshock Absorber
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )Document Storage, Parking Assistance, Emergency Alert, Follow me headlamp, Riding Modes - Eco | Ride | Sports | Custom, Vida Cloud, 4g Connectivity, Track My Bike, Remote Immobilisation, SOS Alert and Button
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes26 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,51,4221,07,806
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,6011,02,700
RTO
10,9280
Insurance
3,8935,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2542,317
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Easy to rideRemovable batteries

Cons

Build quality

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