In 2026 TVS XL100 or Ujaas Energy eSpa LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Price starts at Rs. 42,924 (ex-showroom price). XL100 engine makes power and torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eSpa LA in 2 colours. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl. eSpa LA has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
XL100 vs eSpa LA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xl100
|Espa la
|Brand
|TVS
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 43,900
|₹ 42,924
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|99.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-7 Hours