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TVS XL100 vs Ujaas Energy eSpa LA

In 2026 TVS XL100 or Ujaas Energy eSpa LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eSpa LA Price starts at Rs. 42,924 (ex-showroom price). XL100 engine makes power and torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eSpa LA in 2 colours. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl. eSpa LA has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
XL100 vs eSpa LA Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl100 Espa la
BrandTVSUjaas Energy
Price₹ 43,900₹ 42,924
Range-60 km/charge
Mileage65 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-1.56 kWh
Engine Capacity99.7 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-6-7 Hours

Filters
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹43,900*
*Ex-showroom price
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eSpa LA
Ujaas Energy eSpa LA
STD
₹42,924*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS XL100 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Speedometer View
Headlight View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
4 L-
Length
1895 mm-
Ground Clearance
158 mm-
Wheelbase
1228 mm-
Kerb Weight
88 kg-
Height
1077 mm-
Saddle Height
787 mm-
Width
670 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :- 2.5-16 Rear :-2.5-16Front :-3.10-10, Rear :-3.10-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
220 km60 km
Max Speed
65 kmph45 kmph
Max Power
4.35 PS @ 6000 rpm-
Stroke
48.8 mm-
Max Torque
6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
99.7 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 Stroke Single Cylinder-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Centrifugal Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
Single Speed Gear Box-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
51 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic spring typeTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Swing arm with hydraulic shocksHydraulic
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
Analogue-
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,45046,086
Ex-Showroom Price
43,90042,924
RTO
2,6340
Insurance
5,9163,162
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,127990

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