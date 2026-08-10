In 2026 TVS Zest 110 or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). Zest 110 engine makes power and torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl. Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Zest 110 vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zest 110
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|TVS
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 70,600
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours