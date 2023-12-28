In 2026 Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Kratos [2022-2024] engine makes power and torque 7500 w & 38 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. Kratos [2022-2024] has a range of up to 180 km/charge. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Kratos [2022-2024] vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kratos [2022-2024]
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Brand
|Tork Motors
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Range
|180 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|37 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|197.75 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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