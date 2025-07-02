In 2026 PURE EV Epluto or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Epluto engine makes power and torque 300 w W & 60 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Epluto vs RayZR 125 Comparison