In 2026 Moto Guzzi V85 TT or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs. 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). V85 TT engine makes power and torque 76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
V85 TT vs Hayabusa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V85 tt
|Hayabusa
|Brand
|Moto Guzzi
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 15.4 Lakhs
|₹ 16.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.4 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|853 cc
|1340 cc
|Power
|76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|190 PS PS