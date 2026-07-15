hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesV85 TT vs Hayabusa

Moto Guzzi V85 TT vs Suzuki Hayabusa

In 2026 Moto Guzzi V85 TT or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs. 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). V85 TT engine makes power and torque 76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
V85 TT vs Hayabusa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V85 tt Hayabusa
BrandMoto GuzziSuzuki
Price₹ 15.4 Lakhs₹ 16.9 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity853 cc1340 cc
Power76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS190 PS PS

Filters
V85 TT
Moto Guzzi V85 TT
STD
₹15.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
STD BS6
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Moto Guzzi V85 TT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Windshield View
Front Tyre View
Mudguard And Suspension View
Front Right View
Front Break View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
22.7 L-
Saddle Height
828 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-19 Rear :-150/70-17Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
165 kmph300 kmph
Max Power
76 PS @ 7500 rpm190 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
77 mm65 mm
Max Torque
82 Nm @ 5000 rpm150 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Displacement
853 cc1340 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Transversal 90 V-twin, two valves per cylinder (titanium intake)4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
84 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
High strength steel tubular frame-
Rear Suspension
Swingarm Twin-sided with lateral mono shock absorber, adjustable extension and spring preloadLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
Upside-down hydraulic tlescopic fork 41mm, with adjustable extension and spring preloadInverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Seat Type
Single-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,21,42218,69,560
Ex-Showroom Price
15,40,00016,90,000
RTO
1,35,2001,35,200
Insurance
46,22244,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,00040,184

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The new Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition gets a sharper visual appeal.
2027 Suzuki Hayabusa and Hayabusa Special Edition break cover internationally
15 Jul 2026
The Suzuki Hayabusa has been updated for the 2026 model year with revised electronics and performance upgrades
Top 5 things to know about the 2026 Suzuki Hayabusa and its Special Edition model
26 Nov 2025
The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
Suzuki’s big bike lineup including GSX-8R, Hayabusa and V-Strom 800 DE, is now available with year-end benefits of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>92,000.
Suzuki offers discounts up to 92,000 on GSX-8R, Hayabusa and V-Strom 800 DE
2 Dec 2025
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
18 Jan 2025
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
2021 Suzuki Hayabusa has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.40 lakh. It will continue to rival the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
2022 Suzuki Hayabusa: Road Test Review
5 Jul 2021
Suzuki Motorcycle India has made its foray into the electric mobility segment and has showcased the new e-Access electric scooter at Bharat Mobility 2025. The new Suzuki e-Access borrows its name from the brand’s popular 125 cc petrol scooter and is targeted at the family buyer with its simple styling and practical specifications.
Suzuki e-Access electric scooter makes global debut. Range, battery explained
18 Jan 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers