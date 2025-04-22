In 2026 Merico Electric Merico Speedstar or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Merico Electric Merico Speedstar Price starts at Rs. 53,692 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Merico Electric offers the Merico Speedstar in 1 colour. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Merico Speedstar has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Merico Speedstar vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Merico speedstar
|Sport
|Brand
|Merico Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 53,692
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-