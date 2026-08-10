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HomeCompare BikesMojo 300 BS6 vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 vs TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

In 2026 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power and torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
Mojo 300 BS6 vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mojo 300 bs6 Apache rr 310 [2020-2023]
BrandMahindraTVS
Price₹ 2 Lakhs₹ 2.45 Lakhs
Mileage25.0 kmpl33.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity294 cc312 cc
Power25.72 PS PS34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS

Filters
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
ABS
₹2.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Brake View
Rear Tyre View
Front Brake View
Front Tyre View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L11 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Length
2115 mm2001 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm1365 mm
Kerb Weight
186.2 kg174 kg
Height
1150 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm810 mm
Width
800 mm786 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17
Radial Tyre
YesYes
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
25.72 PS @ 7300 rpmUrban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
65 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpmUrban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU Based Digital Electronic IgnitionDynamically controlled integrated high energy ignition system
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:110.9:1
Displacement
294.72 cc312.2 cc
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet multi-plate, 7- plate design, RT-Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, 1 Cylinder; DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76 mm80 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Chassis
Twin Tube Exposed Frame, Coaxial Mounting of Engine Frame & Swing ArmTrellis frame, split chassis
Body Type
Tourer BikesSports Bikes
Body Graphics
YesRacing-Style Graphics
Rear Suspension
Gas Charged Mono Shock with IFP (internal Floating Piston)Two Arm Aluminium Die-Cast Swingarm, Mono Tube, Floating Piston Gas Assisted Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic, with fork braceInverted Cartridge Telescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes5” TFT colored display
Battery Capacity
12 V, 9 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Full DCMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,26,2922,81,231
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,9002,49,990
RTO
15,99219,999
Insurance
10,40011,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8636,044

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