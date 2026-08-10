In 2026 Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 or TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power and torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
Mojo 300 BS6 vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mojo 300 bs6
|Apache rr 310 [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Mahindra
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 2 Lakhs
|₹ 2.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.0 kmpl
|33.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|294 cc
|312 cc
|Power
|25.72 PS PS
|34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS