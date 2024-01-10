In 2024 Kawasaki Versys 1000 or Triumph Bonneville Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Kawasaki Versys 1000 or Triumph Bonneville Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs 10.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Bobber Price starts at Rs 10.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Versys 1000 engine makes power and torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm.
On the other hand, Bonneville Bobber engine makes power & torque 78 PS @ 6100 rpm & 106 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively.
Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours.
Triumph offers the Bonneville Bobber in 3 colours.
The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl.
The Bonneville Bobber mileage is around 21.7 kmpl.
