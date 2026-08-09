In 2026 Kabira Mobility Kollegio or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Kollegio Price starts at Rs. 45,990 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio in 3 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Kollegio has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Kollegio vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kollegio
|Sport
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 45,990
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-