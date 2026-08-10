In 2026 Joy e-bike Skyline or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Skyline vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Skyline
|Scram 411 [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|₹ 2.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|38.23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|411 cc
|Power
|5000 W
|24.31 PS PS