In 2026 Honda XBlade or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
XBlade vs Avenis Comparison