In 2026 Honda Livo or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Livo vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Livo
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Honda
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 81,651
|₹ 91,259
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|8.79 PS PS
|9.92 PS PS