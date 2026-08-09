In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Optima Li vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Dio
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 68,846
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-