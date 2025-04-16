In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 91,259
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|9.92 PS PS