In 2026 Gemopai Miso or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Miso has a range of up to 60-75 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Miso vs Radeon Comparison