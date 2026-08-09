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Gemopai Miso vs TVS Radeon

In 2026 Gemopai Miso or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Miso has a range of up to 60-75 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Miso vs Radeon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Miso Radeon
BrandGemopaiTVS
Price₹ 44,000₹ 55,100
Range60-75 km/charge-
Mileage-73.68 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Miso
Gemopai Miso
STD
₹44,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Radeon
TVS Radeon
All Black Edition
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Gemopai Miso Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Headlight View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Load Capacity
120 kg-
Length
1500 mm2025 mm
Kerb Weight
45 kg116 kg
Height
1060 mm1080 mm
Width
620 mm705 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-457.2 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Range
60-75 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 17.5 Ah12V / 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,00064,536
Ex-Showroom Price
44,00055,100
RTO
03,306
Insurance
06,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9451,387

Radeon Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Radeonundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 77,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
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