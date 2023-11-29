In 2024 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Triumph Bonneville T100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Scrambler 1100 or Triumph Bonneville T100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Scrambler 1100 Price starts at Rs 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T100 Price starts at Rs 8.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scrambler 1100 engine makes power and torque 85.65 PS @ 7500 rpm & 88 Nm @ 4750 rpm. On the other hand, Bonneville T100 engine makes power & torque 55.6 PS @ 5900 rpm & 80 Nm @ 3200 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Scrambler 1100 in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville T100 in 8 colours. The Scrambler 1100 mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Bonneville T100 mileage is around 24.39 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less