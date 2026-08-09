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HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS 125 vs LX 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs. 92,182 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.75 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Pulsar NS 125 vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns 125 Lx 125
BrandBajajVespa
Price₹ 92,182₹ 93,470
Mileage64.75 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.45 cc124 cc
Power12 PS PS9.92 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS 125
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
STD
₹92,182*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L7.4 L
Ground Clearance
179 mm155 mm
Length
2012 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1353 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
144 kg115 kg
Height
1078 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm770 mm
Width
810 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm149 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
103 kmph
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 7000 rpm9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i, EI EngineSingle Cylinder 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
Mono shocksDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,06,8511,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
92,18296,615
RTO
7,9057,729
Insurance
6,7646,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2962,382

Pulsar NS 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar NS 125 vs Raider
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 220 Fundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS 125 vs Pulsar 220 F
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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