In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|Fz-fi v3
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|49.30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS
|12.4 PS PS