In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40.6 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Dominar 400 vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dominar 400
|Roadster
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 2.03 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|34 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.13 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|40.6 PS PS
|29.1 PS PS