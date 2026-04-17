hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesDominar 400 vs Roadster

Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 400 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 400 engine makes power and torque 40.6 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Dominar 400 vs Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 400 Roadster
BrandBajajYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.03 Lakhs₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Mileage34 kmpl29.06 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.13 cc334 cc
Power40.6 PS PS29.1 PS PS

Filters
Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400
STD
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 litres12.5 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm171 mm
Wheelbase
1452 mm1440 mm
Kerb Weight
190 kg194 kg
Height
800 mm-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
40.04 bhp @ 9000 rpm29.1 PS
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchAssist & Slipper Clutch
Max Torque
33.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm29.62 Nm @ 6000
Transmission
Chain DriveManual
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
1 Down 5 Up6 Speed
Displacement
349.13 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6-2.0
Chassis
Beam Type Perimeter Frame-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with canisterDual shocks
Features
Battery Capacity
12V 8Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCD Display-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,33,1712,20,995
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,2141,93,565
RTO
17,75715,485
Insurance
12,20011,945
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0114,750
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feels stable and plantedMuscular designComfortable riding triangle

Cons

Vibey throughout the rev-rangeHeavy steeringBrakes lack bite

Dominar 400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Dominar 400undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹2.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Dominar 400 vs Himalayan 450

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Bajaj Dominar 400 and Triumph Speed 400 now sit in the same price band but serve different riding needs.
Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Triumph Speed 400: 350cc touring muscle or retro style at 2 lakh?
17 Apr 2026
The 2025 Yezdi Roadster gets massive improvements and comprehensive changes, almost signifying a re-launch of the motorcycle
2025 Yezdi Roadster Review: Modern Renaissance
13 Sept 2025
Classic Legends will launch a special edition Yezdi Roadster on March 3, 2025
Yezdi Roadster special edition teased ahead of March 3 debut: What we know so far
13 Feb 2026
Visually, the Dominar 400 continues to be the same.
Bajaj Dominar 400 review: Has the sports tourer lost its edge?
25 Jun 2026
The Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf special edition has been launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.09 lakh, introductory ex-showroom
Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf launched at 2.09 lakh with neo-retro design details
2 Mar 2026
Bajaj’s NS400Z now gets a 350cc engine, but its design, features and price stay the same.
New Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Which 350cc should be your pick?
22 Apr 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
20 Dec 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle launched: Price, features, engine, specs explained
21 Oct 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers