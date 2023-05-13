In 2026 Bajaj CT100 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). CT100 engine makes power and torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
CT100 vs Radeon Comparison