In 2026 Ampere Zeal or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at Rs. 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Zeal vs Radeon Comparison