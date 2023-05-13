In 2026 Ampere Reo Elite or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Reo Elite Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Reo Elite engine makes power and torque 250 W & 16 Nm @ 420 rpm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Reo Elite in 4 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Reo Elite has a range of up to 65 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Reo Elite vs Radeon Comparison