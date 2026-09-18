Honda SP 125: Does it Suit the Way You Ride Every Day?

The Honda SP 125 is aimed at riders who want more than a basic commuter without moving to a heavier or significantly more powerful motorcycle. Its 123.94 cc engine, 5-speed gearbox, manageable weight, and useful everyday technology make it relevant for office travel, city errands, and occasional longer rides.

The Honda SP 125 caters to riders seeking a balanced commuter experience. It combines a 125 cc engine with modern tech, sitting between the Shine125 and SP160 models, providing enough capability and equipment for daily use without the drawbacks of heavier motorcycles.

Among Honda bikes, it sits between straightforward commuters such as the Shine125 and larger motorcycles such as the Unicorn and SP160. That middle ground matters: you get more equipment and a sportier feel while retaining the easy-going character expected from a 125-cc commuter.

How much does the Honda SP 125 cost?

The Honda SP 125 currently starts at around Rs. 89,748 ex-showroom in Delhi, while the higher DLX version is listed at around Rs. 97,335. Prices vary by city and can change, so check the latest local quotation before booking.

Variant Ex-showroom price in Delhi What the additional spend gives you STD Rs. 89,748 Core SP125 package with drum brake DLX Rs. 97,335 Front disc brake and richer TFT instrumentation

The difference is meaningful enough to think about. If your commute is short and predictable, the STD may cover what you need. The DLX makes more sense if better braking hardware and connected ride information matter regularly.

Does the SP125 fit a typical daily commute?

The SP125 suits riders who spend most of their time in the city but want enough flexibility for faster urban roads.

Its 123.94 cc engine produces about 10.9 PS and 10.9 Nm and works with a 5-speed gearbox. Honda also lists the STD at 116 kg and the DLX at 117 kg.

Those figures translate into practical benefits:

5-speed gearbox: helps the engine settle into a more relaxed rhythm when traffic opens up

116–117 kg weight: keeps parking, U-turns, and slow-speed manoeuvres relatively manageable

10.9 Nm torque: provides useful response for normal overtaking and city acceleration

11-litre fuel tank: reduces how frequently a regular commuter needs to stop for fuel

The SP125 is not trying to behave like a performance motorcycle. Its strength is offering a little more flexibility without losing commuter-friendly manners.

Which SP125 version gives you better value?

The better variant depends on whether you will actually use the DLX model's additional equipment.

The STD keeps the experience simpler. The DLX adds a front disc brake and TFT instrument display. Honda also offers RoadSync functionality and USB-C charging as part of the SP125's technology package.

These additions have practical value:

A front disc brake can provide a stronger and more progressive braking feel.

Navigation on the display can be useful if your routes change frequently.

A USB-C port can help if you rely on your phone for navigation during longer riding days.

The TFT screen brings more ride information into your direct line of sight.

If those benefits rarely matter during your commute, spending more simply because the DLX is the higher variant may not add much value.

Where does the SP125 sit among other Honda bikes?

The SP125 works best for someone who finds a traditional commuter slightly too basic but does not need a larger 160 cc motorcycle.

Honda bike Character When it may suit you better Shine125 Straightforward 125 cc commuter Simplicity and value matter most SP125 Feature-rich 125 cc commuter You want more technology and a sportier feel Unicorn Comfort-oriented 160 cc bike Longer journeys and pillion comfort matter more SP160 Sportier 160 cc option You want stronger performance and greater road presence

The Shine125 uses the same broad 125 cc format, so moving to the SP125 is largely about equipment, styling, and a more contemporary experience.

Moving to the Unicorn or SP160 is a more significant step. Their larger engines become more relevant if your routine increasingly includes longer journeys or faster roads.

This is why engine size alone should not decide the purchase. Start with what your daily route is missing.

Which features will you actually notice every week?

The SP125's quieter features may matter more over time than its headline technology.

Its 5-step adjustable rear suspension lets you alter the setup according to load. That can help if you alternate between solo commuting and frequent pillion use.

The idling stop system can switch the engine off during brief stops, reducing unnecessary idling in traffic. Honda also provides a wider rear tyre, side-stand engine cut-off, and LED lighting.

A test ride should still answer the final question. Pay attention to:

Clutch effort in traffic

Gearshift smoothness

Seat comfort

Braking feel

Suspension over broken roads

Pillion comfort

U-turn ease

A motorcycle can look ideal on paper and still not fit your height, posture, or daily route.

Where can financing fit into the purchase?

If the SP125 fits your commute but paying the full amount upfront does not suit your plans, the Bajaj Finance Two-wheeler Loan can help eligible buyers spread the approved purchase amount across monthly instalments. With a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance, you can avail of loan amounts ranging from Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 21 lakh and repayment tenure options from 6 to 84 months. You can also get financing of up to 100%* of the on-road price of the bike, subject to eligibility and applicable terms.

The useful approach is to choose the bike first, decide what you can comfortably pay upfront, and finance only the amount you genuinely need.

Who is the Honda SP 125 really for?

The Honda SP 125 makes the strongest case for riders who want a commuter that feels more complete without becoming unnecessarily large or performance focused.

It combines the manageable nature of a 125-cc motorcycle with a 5-speed gearbox, relatively light weight, connected technology, and a choice between simpler and better-equipped variants.

Within the wider range of Honda bikes, choose the Shine125 if straightforward commuting is enough. Move towards the Unicorn or SP160 if stronger performance and longer-distance comfort matter more.

The SP125 fits neatly in between. That is its real appeal: enough extra capability and technology to improve the everyday commute without asking you to move into more motorcycle than you actually need.

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Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Auto promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Auto assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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