Flying Flea FF.C6 electric motorcycle enters Chennai with 14 sales and service centres

Flying Flea, Royal Enfield's dedicated electric mobility brand, has expanded its presence to Chennai, marking its entry into the fourth Indian city after Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. The company has established a network of 14 sales and service centres across Chennai as it looks to strengthen accessibility and after-sales support for its first electric motorcycle, the FF.C6 .

The Chennai network comprises two company-owned stores in OMR and Adyar, along with 12 additional stores. The brand will also be supported by 11 service centres with dedicated technical teams to handle routine maintenance and service requirements. Every FF.C6 will additionally come with 24x7 roadside assistance.

The expansion follows the response to the FF.C6 in the three cities where the brand is already operational. The Chennai entry also marks another step in Royal Enfield's efforts to build a dedicated ecosystem around its electric mobility business.

The FF.C6 is positioned as a premium electric motorcycle designed primarily for urban and city-plus riding. It draws inspiration from the original Flying Flea motorcycles used during World War II, with a distinctive neo-retro design and a modern engineering package. Its forged aluminium exoskeleton frame, magnesium alloy battery casing and girder-link front suspension set it apart from conventional electric two-wheelers.

Power comes from a 3.91 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor producing 15.4 kW and 60 Nm. The motorcycle has a claimed IDC range of 154 km and a top speed of 115 kmph. It weighs 124 kg and gets an onboard charger that allows it to be plugged into a standard 16A socket.

Features include a 3.5-inch touchscreen TFT display, multiple riding modes, lean-angle-sensitive ABS and traction control, cruise control, smartphone connectivity and wireless phone charging.

The FF.C6 is available in Storm Black, Flea Green and Parachute White, priced at ₹2.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Battery-as-a-Service option brings the price down to ₹1.99 lakh.

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