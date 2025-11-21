Royal Enfield showcases Flying Flea S6 electric scrambler at Motoverse 2025

Royal Enfield's Flying Flea has showcased the S6 at Motoverse 2025. The S6 is an electric scrambler that was also showcased at EICMA 2025. It will be the second electric motorcycle in Flying Flea's portfolio after the C6 . Where the C6 is an electric cycle for the urban neighbourhood, the S6 is designed to go off-road.

When will Royal Enfield launch the Flying Flea S6?

Flying Flea has announced that the FF.S6 is set to officially launch towards the end of 2026, marking a pivotal moment in Royal Enfield’s journey towards electrification. With the Flying Flea brand, Royal Enfield is trying to serve as an ideal link between their historical roots and the electrified future of motorcycling.

The company is marketing the Flying Flea S6 as a "city+explorer" motorcycle. So, there is a heavy emphasis on the motorcycle being lightweight, nimble and capable as well. The S6's design philosophy draws inspiration from Royal Enfield’s historic Flying Flea motorcycles, which were created during wartime for lightweight, all-terrain mobility and were famously delivered to combat zones via parachute.

Design with purpose

The Flying Flea S6 is designed as an electric scrambler which blends form and function with its clean lines, USD front forks, 19/18-inch wire-spoke wheel setup and more

The Flying Flea S6 tries to blend form and function. It has clean lines but is equipped with a set of USD front forks, a chain final drive, and a 19-inch rear wheel, along with an 18-inch rear unit. There are spoked rims because they can tackle off-road terrain better than the alloy wheels.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 race prototype showcased at Motoverse 2025

Highlights

The Flying Flea S6 comes with a finned magnesium battery case that is the main structural and design highlight of this motorcycle

One of the most notable features is the finned magnesium battery case, which not only reduces weight but also enhances cooling. The true round touchscreen cluster also pays tribute to the original Flying Flea, combining classic design elements with advanced capabilities. The display incorporates connected features such as navigation, vehicle statistics, and infotainment in a user-friendly layout.

The Flying Flea S6 has been developed at the Flying Flea Tech Centres located in India and the UK. This motorcycle operates on a proprietary operating system that utilises the Qualcomm Snapdragon QWM2290 processor, facilitating 4G, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Riders can enjoy a variety of features, such as built-in navigation, off-road mode, fully switchable lean-angle sensing ABS, traction control, and voice assistance. The Voice Assist feature, which can be accessed via the rider's smartphone, enables hands-free operation for navigation, music, and additional functions. In fact, the brand has even developed the Vehicle Control Unit in-house, which can adapt to various riding conditions.

Connected tech

The S6 comes with multi-modal connectivity and offers a range of features such as built-in navigation, fully switchable lean-angle sensing ABS, traction control and more

The FF.S6 offers multi-modal connectivity that allows control through a smartwatch or mobile application. Riders can remotely monitor charging status, change ride modes, or review vehicle diagnostics. The system is designed to support over-the-air (OTA) updates, ensuring that the FF.S6 stays prepared for the future with continuous performance and feature improvements.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: