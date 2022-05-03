Datsun go-plus comes in seven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The go-plus measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,636 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. The ground clearance of go-plus is 180 mm. A seven-seat model, Datsun go-plus sits in the MUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less