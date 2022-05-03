Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Datsun go-plus comes in seven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The go-plus measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,636 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. The ground clearance of go-plus is 180 mm. A seven-seat model, Datsun go-plus sits in the MUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Datsun go-plus price starts at ₹ 4.2 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 7.05 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Datsun go-plus comes in 7 variants. Datsun go-plus top variant price is ₹ 6.9 Lakhs.
GO+ D
₹4.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
GO+ A
₹5.1 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
GO+ A(O)
₹5.66 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
GO+ T
₹6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
GO+ T(O)
₹6.26 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
GO+ T CVT
₹6.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1198 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GO+ T(O) CVT
₹6.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1198 cc
Petrol
Automatic