Datsun go-plus Specs

Datsun go-plus comes in seven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The go-plus measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,636 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. The ...Read More

Datsun go-plus Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
GO+ T(O) CVT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI
Driving Range
649.95 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.57 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
76 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse link
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14
Length
3995 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Kerb Weight
950 kg
Height
1507 mm
Width
1636 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Bootspace
347 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
Driver
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No
Steering Adjustment
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Parking Assist
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty
Warranty (Years)
2
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front
Fog Lights
-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
No
CD Player
Yes
Steering mounted controls
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
2
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
DVD Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
No
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No
Interior Colours
Grey and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)

Datsun News

Datsun may come back as an affordable EV brand.
Nissan may bring back Datsun as an EV brand, likely to target emerging markets
3 May 2022
The Datsun redi-GO has been discontinued in India.
Nissan to introduce new model to offset Datsun discontinuation in India: Details
1 May 2022
Datsun announced that it has stopped redi-GO production at its Chennai plant.
India not a 'me too' market: FADA on end of road for Datsun
21 Apr 2022
Datsun has announced that it ended production of its redi-GO small hatchback in India.
Datsun exits India: Reason and impact of it
21 Apr 2022
Datsun redi-GO last received a facelift in 2020 but it wasn't good enough for the sales numbers to rise.
Nissan wraps up Datsun brand in India as redi-Go production ends
20 Apr 2022
View all
 

Datsun go-plus Variants & Price List

Datsun go-plus price starts at ₹ 4.2 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 7.05 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Datsun go-plus comes in 7 variants. Datsun go-plus top variant price is ₹ 6.9 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
GO+ D
4.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
GO+ A
5.1 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
GO+ A(O)
5.66 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
GO+ T
6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
GO+ T(O)
6.26 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1198 cc
Petrol
Manual
GO+ T CVT
6.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1198 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GO+ T(O) CVT
6.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1198 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

