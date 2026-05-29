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Volkswagen Taigun vs Volkswagen Virtus

In 2026 when choosing between the Volkswagen Taigun and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Taigun vs Virtus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Taigun Virtus
BrandVolkswagenVolkswagen
Price₹ 11 Lakhs₹ 10.5 Lakhs
Mileage18.85 to 19.98 kmpl18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-3

Filters
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Volkswagen Taigun Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.0L TSI1.0L TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178Nm@1850-4000rpm178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114bhp@5000-5500rpm114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.05 m5.05 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
205/60 R16205 / 55 R16
Steering Type
ElectricPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut suspensionMc-Pherson Suspension and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Rear twist beamTwist Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
205/60 R16205 / 55 R16
Bootspace
385 Litres521 litres
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
54 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 Litres45 litres
Length
1760 mm4561 mm
Wheelbase
2651 mm2651 mm
Height
1612 mm1507 mm
Width
4221 mm1752 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
YesCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Air Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )Yes (Manual)
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
GearDynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Rear SequentialYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
YesElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cornering Headlights
StaticNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
Halogen-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX CompatibilityPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
68
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
7" Touch ScreenTouch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Lane Departure Prevention
YesNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,60,49011,96,515
Ex-Showroom Price
10,99,90010,70,900
RTO
1,20,6201,17,420
Insurance
39,4707,695
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,09225,717
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome European StylingPowerful EnginesWell-Balanced Ride Quality

Cons

No ADAS FunctionalityNo 360-Degree CameraComparatively Smaller Boot

Virtus Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10.5 - 19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Skoda Slavia999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10 - 18.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Volkswagen has officially entered the Sri Lankan passenger vehicle market through SAVWIPL’s partnership with Continental Cars and Commercials Ltd, launching the India-made Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan.
Volkswagen launches made-in-India Taigun and Virtus in Sri Lanka
29 May 2026
Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition introduces a new Avocado Pearl finish with black styling while retaining the GT Plus Sport mechanical package.
Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition: 4 things that change and 4 that don’t
6 Aug 2026
Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition will be offered only with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine.
Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition launched at 19.19 lakh, gets new Avocado Pearl colour
5 Aug 2026
The Volkswagen Taigun facelift continues to be powered by the same engine options.
Volkswagen Taigun facelift launched at 10.99 lakh, assured buyback program introduced
14 Apr 2026
The compact SUV segment sees renewed competition with the updated Volkswagen Taigun. Here’s how it compares to the Hyundai Creta and Tata Sierra on powertrain-wise pricing and specifications.
New Volkswagen Taigun Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Tata Sierra: Price Comparison
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Latest Videos

The Virtus is one the safest sedan in India. The Volkswagen car has five-star safety rating from Global NCAP. Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, multi-collision braking, electronic differential lock system, traction control system, and tyre pressure monitoring system.
Volkswagen Virtus: Five reasons that make this sedan popular in India
23 Oct 2024
2022 Volkswagen Virtus premium mid-size sedan is based on the Group’s MQB A0 IN platform, Virtus is the longest sedan in its category.
2022 Volkswagen Virtus: First Look
8 Mar 2022
Volkswagen Taigun (left) and Skoda Kushaq (right) are based on the same platform and offer a list of safety features which helped both secure highest rating at the Global NCAP crash test.&nbsp;
Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun enter elite league of safest SUVs in India
14 Oct 2022
Volkswagen Virtus will be officially launched in India on June 9.
Volkswagen Virtus: First Drive Review
6 May 2022
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