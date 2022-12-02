|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|9.1 seconds
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|250 Nm @ 1620 rpm
|198 Nm @ 2800 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|160 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|115 bhp @ 4700 rpm
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|4WD / AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|No
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Max Speed
|207 Kmph
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹72,96,323
|₹1,01,89,715
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹63,80,000
|₹89,90,000
|RTO
|₹6,67,000
|₹8,99,030
|Insurance
|₹2,48,823
|₹3,00,185
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,56,826
|₹2,19,016