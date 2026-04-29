In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ertiga vs Yaris Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ertiga
|Yaris
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 9.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.51 to 26.11 kmpl
|17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1496 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Cylinders
|4
|4