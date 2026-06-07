In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Tiago, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual, Tata Tiago Price starts at Rs. 4.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol Manual. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Brezza vs Tiago Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Brezza
|Tiago
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.4 Lakhs
|₹ 4.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|-
|3