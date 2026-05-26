In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Defender and Land Rover Discovery, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR and Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S. Defender: 1997 cc engine, 8.5 to 11.5 kmpl mileage. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Defender vs Discovery Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Defender
|Discovery
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.5 to 11.5 kmpl
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-