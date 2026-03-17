In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Renault Kiger, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual, Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs Kiger Comparison