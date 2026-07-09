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HomeCompare CarsVerna [2020-2023] vs Kwid

Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] vs Renault Kwid

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] and Renault Kwid, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT, Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna [2020-2023] vs Kwid Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Verna [2020-2023] Kwid
BrandHyundaiRenault
Price₹ 9.11 Lakhs₹ 4.53 Lakhs
Mileage17.7 kmpl21.46 to 22.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Verna [2020-2023]
Hyundai Verna [2020-2023]
E 1.5 VTVT
₹9.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kwid
Renault Kwid
Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 l MPi1.0L
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicablePetrol
Driving Range
796.5-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm91 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.7-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Couple Torsion Beam AxleTwist beam Suspension with coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson strut with lower transverse link
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15-
Ground Clearance
165184 mm
Length
44403731 mm
Wheelbase
26002422 mm
Height
14751474 mm
Width
17291579 mm
Bootspace
480-
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4528 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener-
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
No-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
NoYes
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Interior Colours
Beige & Black-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
EMI
22,489NaN
Expert Rating
-
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