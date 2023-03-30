HT Auto
HomeNew carsHyundai carsHyundai Verna [2020-2023]
1/16
2/16
3/16
4/16
5/16
View all Images
6/16

Hyundai Verna [2020-2023]

3.5 out of 5
9.11 - 15.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Key Specs
Engine998.0 to 1497.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
TransmissionBoth
View all Verna [2020-2023] specs and features

About Hyundai Verna [2020-2023]

Latest Update

  • Hyundai Verna 2023, first-drive review: Brave foray into a vastly-changed world
  • 2023 Hyundai Verna vs Honda City: ADAS features comparison

    • Hyundai Verna
    Introduction
    The Hyundai Verna is a popular mid-sized sedan that offers a stylish and luxurious driving experience. With its sleek design, spacious interiors, and advanced safety features, the Verna has become a preferred choice among car buyers in India. The Verna is available in petrol and diesel

    • The Hyundai Verna has a sleek and stylish exterior design with sharp lines, a bold grille, and stylish alloy wheels.
    • It comes in a range of colours, making it easy to choose one that fits your style.
    • The car's sporty look is further accentuated by its LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, and projector headlamps.
    Interiors:
    • The Hyundai Verna has a spacious and well-designed interior, with comfortable seats and ample legroom.
    • The car's cabin is well-appointed, with features like automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system, and a multi-functional steering wheel.
    • The car also has a sunroof, adding a touch of luxury to the driving experience.
    Performance:
    • The Hyundai Verna is available in both petrol and diesel engine options.
    • The petrol engine delivers a maximum power output of 120 PS and maximum torque of 151 Nm.
    • The diesel engine, on the other hand, delivers a maximum power output of 115 PS and maximum torque of 250 Nm.
    • Both engines are paired with a manual or automatic transmission, delivering a smooth and efficient driving experience.
    Safety Features:
    • The Hyundai Verna is equipped with a range of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, and airbags.
    • The car also has a reverse parking camera, making it easier to park in tight spots.
    ...Read More

    Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Alternatives

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    Petrol | Manual,Automatic
    10 Lakhs*
    Ex-showroom price
    Get On-Road Price
    Add to compare
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    Petrol | Manual,Automatic
    8.3 Lakhs*
    Ex-showroom price
    Get On-Road Price
    Add to compare
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    1482.0 to 1497.0 | Petrol | Manual,Automatic
    10.89 Lakhs*
    Ex-showroom price
    Get On-Road Price
    Add to compare
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
    11.21 Lakh*
    Ex-showroom price
    Get On-Road Price
    Add to compare
    Honda City

    Honda City

    Petrol | Manual,Automatic
    11.49 Lakhs*
    Ex-showroom price
    Get On-Road Price
    Add to compare

    Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Variants & Price

    Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] price starts at ₹ 9.11 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 15.36 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] comes in 8 variants. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] top variant price is ₹ 15.2 Lakhs.

    Fuel Type:
    All
    Transmission:
    All
    E 1.5 VTVT
    9.11 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S Plus 1.5 VTVT
    9.51 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S Plus 1.5 CRDi
    10.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    SX 1.5 CRDi
    12.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    SX 1.5 CRDi AT
    13.3 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.5 CRDi
    14.05 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT
    14.09 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.5 CRDi AT
    15.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View All Variants
    *Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

    It's Quiz Time!

    Test your auto knowledge by identifying famous car brand taglines
    PLAY NOW

    Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Specifications and Features

    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Engine Type
    1.5 l U2 CRDi
    Max Power
    113 bhp @ 4000 rpm
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Mileage
    21.3
    Keyless Start
    Yes
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Engine
    1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Sunroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    View all Verna [2020-2023] specs and features

    Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Mileage

    Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] in India is available in Petrol,Diesel variants. Average mileage of Hyundai Verna [2020-2023]'s petrol variant is 17.7. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] petrol comes with a 45 litre fuel tank.

    Select Variant:
    E 1.5 VTVT
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    17.7
    Hyundai Dealers
    Delhi
    See All Hyundai Dealers in Delhi

    No Hyundai Dealers Found in Delhi

    See All Hyundai Dealers in Delhi

    Explore your vehicle

    Trending Hyundai Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all Hyundai Cars

    Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] News

    View All
    The latest Hyundai Verna comes in multiple single and dual-tone body colour options.
    Hyundai Verna 2023, first-drive review: Brave foray into a vastly-changed world
    30 Mar 2023
    The 2023 Hyundai Verna offers more ADAS features than the Honda City facelift.
    2023 Hyundai Verna vs Honda City: ADAS features comparison
    30 Mar 2023
    The eighth generation Sonata showcases Hyundai's latest design philosophy. The front face, especially the LED DRL bar on the hood, is a reminder of the Hyundai Verna launched in India.
    Hyundai unveils new Sonata with design that reminds of Verna and Kona EV
    27 Mar 2023
    Hyundai has changed the styling of the Verna significantly.
    2023 Hyundai Verna launched: Variant-wise features explained
    24 Mar 2023
    Hyundai will offer the Verna in 7 monotone colours and two dual-tone colours.
    2023 Hyundai Verna launched in India: 5 things to know
    22 Mar 2023

    Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Videos

    View All
    Hyundai Verna has been launched in its sixth-generation version in India at a starting and introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant is at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Hyundai Verna 2023: First Drive Review
    28 Apr 2023
    Hyundai Verna 2020 drive review
    Drive Review: 2020 Hyundai Verna
    27 Jul 2020
    Skoda Slavia will take on Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna besides the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.
    With Slavia, Skoda promises to re-energize mid-size sedan segment: Zac Hollis
    7 Mar 2022
    Skoda Slavia has been showcased by the Czech carmaker ahead of its global debut next month.
    Watch: Skoda Slavia in action ahead of official debut
    27 Oct 2021
    Both cars are expected to go for each others' throats but may also tend to attract a greatly different sedan buying audience. Here is a look at the differences and what they could mean for the new Verna and City.
    Watch: Honda City 2020 vs Hyundai Verna 2020
    15 Jul 2020

    Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] FAQs

    The Hyundai Verna has a mileage range of 17.7 - 25.0 kmpl.
    Among all Hyundai Verna models, the SX (O) 1.5 CRDi AT has the most features. The SX (O) 1.5 CRDi AT variant of the Hyundai Verna is a good choice.
    Hyundai Verna has a boot space (Dikki) capacity of 480 liters.
    The Hyundai Verna comes with a 45 liters fuel tank.
    Hyundai Verna price starts at Rs. 9,10,800 on ex. showroom, Delhi. Whereas I20 price starts at Rs. 6,79,900 ex. showroom, Delhi. Compare the two models to identify the best car for you.

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*
    Check Latest Offers
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    4.18 Cr* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    3.3 Cr* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers

    Trending Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    10 - 15 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift
    11 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    7 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail
    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Tata Avinya
    Tata Avinya
    30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Honda WR-V 2023
    Honda WR-V 2023
    8 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Kia Sportage
    Kia Sportage
    25 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details