|998.0 to 1497.0 cc
|Petrol,Diesel
|Both
Hyundai Verna
The Hyundai Verna is a popular mid-sized sedan that offers a stylish and luxurious driving experience. With its sleek design, spacious interiors, and advanced safety features, the Verna has become a preferred choice among car buyers in India. The Verna is available in petrol and diesel ...Read More
Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] price starts at ₹ 9.11 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 15.36 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] comes in 8 variants. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] top variant price is ₹ 15.2 Lakhs.
E 1.5 VTVT
₹9.11 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
S Plus 1.5 VTVT
₹9.51 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
S Plus 1.5 CRDi
₹10.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
SX 1.5 CRDi
₹12.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
SX 1.5 CRDi AT
₹13.3 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
SX (O) 1.5 CRDi
₹14.05 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹14.09 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
SX (O) 1.5 CRDi AT
₹15.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] in India is available in Petrol,Diesel variants. Average mileage of Hyundai Verna [2020-2023]'s petrol variant is 17.7. Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] petrol comes with a 45 litre fuel tank.