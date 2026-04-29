In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue vs Ertiga Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Venue
|Ertiga
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 8 Lakhs
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.5 to 20.99 kmpl
|20.51 to 26.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4