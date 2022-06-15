|Engine
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|1.2 Kappa
|K 15 Smart Hybrid
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|17.52 kmpl
|20.51 kmpl
|Driving Range
|789 Km
|923 Km
|Drivertrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|-
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|No
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
|Yes
|No
|Keyless Start/Button Start
|No
|No
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹8,49,525
|₹9,42,353
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹7,53,100
|₹8,35,000
|RTO
|₹54,186
|₹62,100
|Insurance
|₹41,739
|₹44,753
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹18,259
|₹20,254