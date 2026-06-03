In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Kia Seltos, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Seltos Comparison