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HomeCompare CarsGurkha [2021-2024] vs Brezza

Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Brezza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Brezza
BrandForce MotorsMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 13.59 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Transmission
Cylinders4-

Filters
Gurkha [2021-2024]
Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024]
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VIK10C DiTC Smart Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm109 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Front Tyres
245 / 70 R16215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
245 / 70 R16215 / 60 R16
Length
41163995 mm
Wheelbase
24002500 mm
Height
20751685 mm
Width
18121790 mm
Bootspace
500-
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
45 Person
Doors
35 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6348 litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
One Touch -Down
DriverYes
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicYes
Parking Sensors
RearYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
300000-
Cornering Headlights
Passive-
Headlights
LED-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
4-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Trip Meter
1 Trip-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Differential Lock
Both Axles-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - LeverNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
YesYes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Interior Colours
Dark Grey-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Seat Upholstery
FabricYes
Interiors
Single Tone-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,2348,36,140
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,0007,39,900
RTO
1,81,87560,793
Insurance
83,85934,947
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93217,971
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

New Engine, better performanceVentilated front seatsUnderbody CNG tank

Cons

Small boot of 328LHard plastics used all over the cabinNo ADAS

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Latest Car & Bike News

Force Motors has procured an order for 2,978 units of Gurkha from the Indian Defence Forces
Force Gurkha to be inducted into Indian Defence Forces with order for 2,978 units. Check details
27 Mar 2025
Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue are two of the most popular SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Monthly EMI comparison
12 Aug 2026
The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available in four major grade options: LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+.
If I were buying new Maruti Suzuki Brezza, this is the variant I would pick
28 Jul 2026
Force Gurkha will now be offered in 3-door and 5-door configurations.
Force Gurkha 5-door deliveries commence ahead of Thar Armada launch
19 Jun 2024
The deliveries of the Brezza facelift have now started.
2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift deliveries begin
29 Jul 2026
Force Gurkha, rival to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, is offered with only manual gearbox option for both its three-door and five-door avatars.
Gurkha SUV to get automatic gearbox soon? Force Motors clarifies
24 Jun 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
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