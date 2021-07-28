Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Figo Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] Figo Brand Force Motors Ford Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 5.49 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 2596 cc 1194 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Ford Figo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Ford Figo Price starts at Rs. 5.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Ambiente 1.2 Ti-VCT. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Figo: 1194 cc engine, 16.0 to 24.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.