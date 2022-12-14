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Audi Q2 vs MINI Countryman

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q2 and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q2 Price starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Standard 40 TFSI quattro, MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. Q2: 1984 cc engine, 15.3 kmpl mileage. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q2 vs Countryman Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q2 Countryman
BrandAudiMINI
Price₹ 34.99 Lakhs₹ 64.9 Lakhs
Mileage15.3 kmpl15.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1984 cc1998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Q2
Audi Q2
Standard 40 TFSI quattro
₹34.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Countryman
MINI Countryman
JCW All4
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi Q2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm400 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.3815.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm296 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
228-
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I42.0-litre 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
846-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.55.4 second
Drivetrain
AWD4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Braking Performance
36.92-
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)3 spokes
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
4-Link AxleMultilink
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17R19
Length
43184447 mm
Wheelbase
25932692 mm
Kerb Weight
15051735 kg
Height
15481645 mm
Width
18051843 mm
Bootspace
355505 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5554 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
No360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones with Fan speed control)
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured-
Sunroof / Moonroof
OptionalPanaromic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
5-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
PassiveYes
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
4-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
LCD Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Lobster Orange / Petrol Gray / Black-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,59,90974,50,223
Ex-Showroom Price
34,99,00064,90,000
RTO
3,61,1606,78,000
Insurance
99,2492,81,723
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
85,1131,60,134

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