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HomeCompare Bikes125 Duke [2018-2025] vs FZS 25

KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). 125 Duke [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 125 Duke [2018-2025] in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The 125 Duke [2018-2025] mileage is around 46.92 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
125 Duke [2018-2025] vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 125 duke [2018-2025] Fzs 25
BrandKTMYamaha
Price₹ 1.81 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage46.92 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc249 cc
Power14.5 PS PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
125 Duke [2018-2025]
KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025]
STD
₹1.81 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.4 L14 L
Length
1993 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm160 mm
Height
1083 mm1105 mm
Kerb Weight
159 kg154 kg
Saddle Height
822 mm795 mm
Width
789 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17, Rear :- 150/60-R17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
120 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
47.2 mm58 mm
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 8000 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc249 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Wet Multi-DiscWet,multiple disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm74 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
WP-USD 43 mmTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
WP-Monoshock7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,02,3501,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,81,0301,39,300
RTO
15,02011,674
Insurance
6,30010,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3493,546

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