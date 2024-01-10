Saved Articles

Kawasaki Versys 1000 vs Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

In 2024 Kawasaki Versys 1000 or Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000
STD BS6
₹10.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Bonneville Speedmaster
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
STD
₹11.34 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
120 PS @ 9000 rpm77 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
56 mm80 mm
Max Torque
102 Nm @ 7500 rpm106 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.3:110.0:1
Displacement
1043 cc1200 cc
Clutch
Slipper ClutchWet, multi-plate assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four270° crank angle parallel twin, 8-Valve, SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
77 mm97.6 mm
No of Cylinders
42
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,90,78213,12,896
Ex-Showroom Price
11,55,00011,75,000
RTO
92,40094,000
Insurance
31,83232,146
Accessories Charges
11,55011,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,74328,219

