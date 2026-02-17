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HomeCompare BikesJawa vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Jawa Jawa vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Jawa vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jawa Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandJawaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.76 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Mileage30.0 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity293 cc411 cc
Power27.33 PS PS24.31 PS PS

Filters
Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Jawa Jawa Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L15 L
Wheelbase
1369 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
172 kg185 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm795 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18,Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Max Power
27.33 PS24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
65 mm86 mm
Max Torque
27.02 Nm32 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
293 cc411 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed constant mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
76 mm78 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Double Cradle-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Gas Canister - Twin shock hydraulicMonoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic ForkTelescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single Channel-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Twin ExhaustIdle Rpm - 1300,100RPM, Air Filter Element - Paper Element, Lubrication - Wet Sump, Engine Oil Grade - Semi Synthetic Sae 15 W 50 API SL Grade Jaso Ma 2
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,01,4102,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,2152,06,394
RTO
14,17717,012
Insurance
10,01820,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3295,235

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ivory colour gets retro-themed ‘42’ decals and chequered-flag motif
Jawa 42 gets new Ivory colour option with retro decals at 1.85 lakh
17 Feb 2026
The Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been replaced by the new Scram 440 that gets improvements on the shortcomings of the former
Royal Enfield Scram 411 discontinued in India
25 Jan 2025
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs RE Scram 411: What's new and improved
8 Dec 2024
The Jawa 1000 Sport concept showcased at Brno combines cruiser-inspired styling with a reported 113 bhp parallel-twin engine.
Jawa 1000 Sport Concept breaks cover; makes 113 bhp, limited to 115 units
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The new Scram 440 by Royal Enfield has similar styling to its predecessor and is offered in new colours as well.
Royal Enfield Scram 440: Does it have what it takes to be the successor of the Scram 411?
25 Jan 2025
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Latest Videos

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Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 road test review.
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411: Road test review
17 Mar 2022
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
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25 Nov 2024
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The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets the new 334 cc Alpha 2 engine with 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist & slipper clutch
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