In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Jawa vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jawa
|Scram 411 [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Jawa
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.76 Lakhs
|₹ 2.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30.0 kmpl
|38.23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|293 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|27.33 PS PS
|24.31 PS PS