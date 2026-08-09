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Honda XBlade vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2026 Honda XBlade or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
XBlade vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xblade Fz-fi v3
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 78,803₹ 1.08 Lakhs
Mileage50.0 kmpl49.30 kmpl
Engine Capacity162 cc149 cc
Power13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda XBlade Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Exhaust View
Speedometer
Headlight
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L13 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm165 mm
Length
2013 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
143 kg135 kg
Height
1115 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm790 mm
Width
786 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
7.7s-
Max Power
13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
162.71 cc149 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
57.300 mm57.3 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Diamond-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic, Monoshock7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single Channel-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,8801,27,255
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,2641,08,466
RTO
8,74110,177
Insurance
8,8758,612
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7272,735

FZ-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4

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