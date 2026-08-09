In 2026 Honda XBlade or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
XBlade vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison